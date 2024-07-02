Tyler Herro has had a rough start to the offseason. While he played well when he was on the court during the regular season (20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 44.1 FG%), he struggled mightily in the Heat's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics (16.8 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 38.5 FG%). As a result, some fans have openly wondered about Herro's future in Miami.

Criticism for the talented guard has reached an all-time high, and Herro is understandably upset about the way he's been treated as of late. In response to people lamenting the fact that Derrick White of the Celtics recently received a similar extension to the one Herro got from the Heat, despite being a superior player, Herro liked a post on social media saying that White is in a far better situation than himself, while also taking a shot at Jimmy Butler in the process as well.

Tyler Herro's simple like speaks very loudly

Herro struggled with injuries during the 2023-24 campaign, as he played in just 42 games during the regular season. He was healthy enough to suit up for the postseason, but with Butler out due to an MCL sprain he suffered in the team's Play-In Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Herro was forced to shoulder a bigger load on offense for Miami.

Against a high-flying Celtics team, Herro unsurprisingly struggled, and many fans weren't too happy with him. While liking a post on social media only means so much, it's pretty telling that Herro liked this specific post. He implies that if he and White swapped roles, the Celtics star two-way guard would struggle just as much as him with Butler not giving it his all before turning things up a notch in the postseason.

While the White slander is interesting, perhaps the most concerning part for Heat fans is that Herro is taking aim at Butler with this like. Butler has been known to take his game to another level in the postseason, but during the regular season, Herro seems to believe that he's just mailing it in. If that's how he really feels, there could be some serious issues for the Heat to fix this offseason.

Of course, the main point of this tweet is to illustrate the difference in situations for Herro and White. Herro was forced to do a lot of the heavy lifting on his own with Butler on the sidelines in the playoffs. White, meanwhile, had the benefit of playing on the deepest team in the league, which has helped him take his play to new heights seemingly every time he takes the court.

There's no doubt that the Heat have to improve their roster this offseason, but it's fair to wonder if their relationship with Herro is damaged beyond the point of repair. He's clearly fed up with the way things have gone as of late, and given the animosity he seems to be harboring towards Butler, it may be time for the Heat's front office to see if they can move on from him.