The Miami Heat shockingly defeated the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night with a team led by Tyler Herro, the star of the show as Jimmy Butler sat out the game with an MCL injury. Herro did something that not even Butler, LeBron James, or Dwyane Wade have done with the Heat franchise, and now fortunes appear to have changed on South Beach.
The big Heat victory happened during a time when Coach Erik Spoelstra sent a warning to the Celtics ahead of Game 2. Adebayo had a snarky response for DPOY voters, shortly before proving his mettle against Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics.
On Wednesday, all of the chaos coalesced into a masterpiece for Coach Spo and the Heat as Herro's heroics took center stage in Beantown.
Herro's Record-Setting Stat Line
Herro led the Heat in scoring with 24 points on the evening, but his secondary stats were even more impressive. Herro practically morphed into LeBron James or Steph Curry as the Heat took Game Two, 111-101 on the road. He had five rebounds and 14 assists while connecting on 6-of-11 threes.
Herro was flanked by Adebayo, who scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, along with small forward Caleb Martin, who scored 21 points for Miami.
Series Shifts to Miami For Game Three
Next up for Coach Erik Spoelstra's team is a 6 p.m. tip-off on Saturday in South Beach. Expect the Kaseya Center to be rocking on Saturday reminiscent of the ‘Big 3′ days of Chris Bosh, James and Wade as the Heat prepare for what should be the Celtics' best effort in Game Three.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points in Game Two for the Celtics while Porzingis was held to just six points by Adebayo, adding to the surprising result.
Now, the question on NBA fans' minds is whether or not Herro and the Heat can duplicate their feat on Saturday. It won't be easy, but this is a team that knows how to pull out the big games when fans least expect it and it's a trait the Celtics know all too well.