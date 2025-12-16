As the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors continue to blow, one of the teams mentioned as being a potential top suitor interested in getting a deal done with the Milwaukee Bucks, is the Miami Heat. In terms of potential return packages for the Bucks, the Heat make sense in that they have a bevy of assets to offer up that are better than what most other teams can offer.

As the trade deadline draws near, the Heat are reportedly a team to keep an eye on as far any potential deals with the Bucks involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Fischer suggests that if it really does come to the Bucks moving Giannis via trade, that they would be hard pressed to find better offers than a potential Heat package of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and draft compensation.

ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel takes it a step further and suggested that a potential Heat trade package for Antetokounmpo could include Herro, Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier and multiple first round draft picks. With the Heat looking to re-establish themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference, acquiring a superstar like Giannis would go a long-way in doing so.

The only question mark is if Antetokounmpo truly wants out of Milwaukee, and if so, would he push for a deal now, or play out the season with the Bucks and wait for the offseason.

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, but that likely won’t stop interested teams in monitoring his situation. The nine-time All-Star has played his entire career thus far with the Bucks, and the team has taken steps backward since winning the 2021 NBA title.