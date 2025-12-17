The Miami Heat are eager to get back on track amid their five-game losing streak. Their latest defeat came at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, 106-96, at home on Monday.

But aside from improving their campaign, the Heat also have to deal with the issue regarding Terry Rozier. He is at the center of a federal investigation into illegal sports betting and alleged gambling-related fraud.

The Heat guard was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with allegedly providing inside information. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month and posted bail worth $3 million, using his mansion as collateral.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted that while Miami wants to part ways with the 31-year-old Rozier, it's not that easy.

“Adam Silver says in Las Vegas that ‘there's no obvious solution here' to the trade status of Miami's Terry Rozier, and calls it ‘unprecedented,'” reported NBA insider Marc Stein.

Silver is in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup final between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

Rozier has maintained his innocence amid the controversy. He is not receiving his $26.6 million salary from the Heat since the NBA placed him on unpaid leave. However, because he is still under contract, his situation continues to impact Miami's salary cap.

Silver added that they are thinking of a potential relief for the Heat, but nothing has been concrete.

Rozier is scheduled to appear in court in March as the case proceeds.

Last season, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 64 games with the Heat.