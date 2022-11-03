The Miami Heat didn’t have Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night to take the big shot against the Sacramento Kings. Tyler Herro said not a problem.

With just seconds remaining on the clock, Herro hoisted up a desperation three from the top of the key to break the 107 tie and connected. Check out the tough shot for yourself:

TYLER HERRO FOR THE WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/iNWUh60d9U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

Just days after Jimmy Butler iced the Golden State Warriors, his clutch gene evidently rubbed off on Tyler Herro. The Heat guard finished with 26 points on the night, but none bigger than his last two.