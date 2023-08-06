Tyler Herro's name has been reverberating in the NBA world this offseason, as he continues to be the subject of rumors, mainly about the potential trade of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat. While that trade hasn't happened yet — and probably never will — Herro went out Saturday night to indulge himself with some Milwaukee Brewers baseball, even tossing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Tyler Herro threw out the first pitch at the Brewers game tonight in a custom "Boy Wonder" jersey pic.twitter.com/QkZquFYQMx — MLB Life (@MLBLife) August 5, 2023

Herro's custom Brewers jersey was also notable, as it had his “Boy Wonder” nickname on the back. That nickname has been attached to the former Kentucky Wildcats star ever since his college teammates gave that to him during his time in Lexington.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you're wondering why Tyler Herro was asked to throw the first pitch ahead of a Brewers home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, it's because he's a Greenfield, Wisconsin native. He attended high school at Whitnall High School in Greenfield and even committed to play college ball for the Wisconsin Badgers before changing his mind and joining Kentucky basketball.

It's been a long offseason for Herro and it can only get even more interesting if he does get eventually moved by the Heat.

Herro has been one of Miami's mainstays since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft as the 13th overall pick. Over the last two seasons, he's averaged 20.4 points per game, while making 44.3 percent of his shots from the field and 38.7 percent of his attempts from behind the arc. He signed a four-year, $120 million rookie contract extension with the heat in 2022.