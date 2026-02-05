MIAMI – With rumors surrounding the Miami Heat connecting to Thursday's trade deadline, one thing is for certain: they won't be acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Milwaukee Bucks have signalled to teams that the franchise will keep him for now. One player that had been in these trade rumors was Heat center Kel'el Ware, who spoke after Thursday's practice about how he felt to be included in such talks.

Ware had spoken briefly before about being aware that his name had been thrown around in speculation in a theoretical deal that would send the 22-year-old to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo. With the talks buried, at least until the summer, this has been run of the course for the young center, focusing more on improving on the court.

“I feel like I was in the same situation as the summer,” Ware said. “So, I mean, it is what it is. If it happens, it happens. If not, I'll still be here. Be still here to try to provide for the team, to be able to go hoop.”

However, there could be mental clarity for Ware now that talks of a trade are stalled, as when he was asked if he's happy to stay in Miami, he would say that he is “always happy to be here” and “that never changed.”

Miami captain Bam Adebayo had spoken about his advice to the team during an uncertain time, being to “control the controllables,” a phrase that was repeated by Ware.

“I mean, the same as every other day, through the whole trade deadline week,” Ware said on how he approached this time. “Just stay positive. Come in, putting in the work, no matter what the situation is, because it can happen, it probably won't happen…Focus on my game and control the controllables.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware on his up-and-down playing time

The Heat center in Ware has been monitored for his playing time by the fanbase intently, making the young star a top storyline for each game. There's no denying the extra attention that Ware gets, with him speaking on how surprising it is to get this type of focus.

“Yeah, I would say so, I think it's a little new for me on everything out there, everything surrounding me right now,” Ware said to ClutchPoints.

Still, there could be some positive traits to take with that, as fans see Ware as a building block for the future in Miami.

“I mean, yeah, of course. I feel like when you have positive words around you, positive things around you, I feel like it'll just help you be positive all in general,” Ware said as he was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Ware's playing time has been put on display throughout the season, but especially in last Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, when he played all but three minutes, benched for the second half of that loss. Seeing inconsistent time, Ware would even say how he's been approached by fans in public about his playing time, even saying it happens “quite a lot.”

“Yeah, it's happened,” Ware chuckled. “Quite a lot, I would say….If I'm walking the streets or whatnot.”

“I can't really say much,” Ware continued when asked how he responds to fans. “It's not my problem to handle.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware gets honest about his second NBA season

While Ware will represent the Heat at the 2026 Rising Stars event during All-Star weekend, there's no denying the talent that the Indiana University product has as a seven-foot big man with elite athleticism. However, Ware would admit to ClutchPoints that it has not been all sunshine and rainbows in his second season.

“Some ups and downs,” Ware laughed. “But, I mean, you know, hopefully, everything can change, and just be up.”

Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point range. One person under fire for the decisions made with Ware and his usage has been head coach Erik Spoelstra, who said how “great” it is that the center has immense attention from the fans.

“I want a fanbase that’s excited about our players, excited about our young talent,” Spoelstra said. “This should be fun, should be exciting, we’ve had more young talent with abilities and potential in our building than we’ve had as far back as I can remember, probably to the Caron [Butler] and Dwyane [Wade], Lamar [Odom], like that group.”

“We want to push them, drive them, cultivate them, encourage them, infuse them with confidence, hold them accountable, all of that, to continue to try to help them reach their potential,” Spoelstra continued. “But it’s exciting, I don’t mind it, I don’t see all of the storylines, but I’m fully committed and excited about working with Kel’el and help him reach that potential.”

At any rate, Ware looks to further improve with Miami now that the trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, with the next opportunity coming Friday against the Boston Celtics.