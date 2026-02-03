MIAMI – With the Miami Heat dealing with a relatively frustrating season as the team is chasing a level of consistency, there's no denying that injuries have been a prime reason that's set the roster back. As the Heat continues to be without Herro, as he's missing his 41st total game on Wednesday, the other player that has missed some time and came back on Sunday was point guard Davion Mitchell.

Before Sunday's 43-point win over the Chicago Bulls, 134-91, the Miami starting point guard had missed the seven games prior with a shoulder sprain. Having returned straight to the starting lineup, his impact was felt tremendously on both sides of the ball, as the same sentiments were echoed by captain Bam Adebayo, going as far as to say that Mitchell has a “blender” effect on Miami.

“Defensively, you see it from the jump,” Adebayo said. “You see how much he puts pressure on the ball-handler, how he gets through screens. And offensively, when you outlet the ball to Davion, he starts the blender for us, the way Spo likes to say…You need somebody that can push the pace, get in the paint, make easy plays, and get us going.”

Bam Adebayo spoke about Davion Mitchell’s impact in his return from a shoulder injury. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/1e3SipmfV7 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

In his return to action, Mitchell recorded 13 points on five of nine shooting from the field, three of five from deep, to go along with six assists. Mitchell would tell ClutchPoints after the game that he's “feeling good,” though he had to catch his wind.

“Kind of was tired after that first wind, because I haven’t played a game in a minute, but after I got that first wind, I was good, I tried to go out there and just be aggressive,” Mitchell said, as he leads the team in averaging 7.2 assists per game.

Asked Davion Mitchell about how he’s feeling, especially with the performance Miami had tonight. “I’m feeling good, kind of was tired after that first wind, but after I got that first wind, I was good…” #HeatNation Would then talk about if the arm sleeve is here to stay… pic.twitter.com/q526R3TuIV — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on what Davion Mitchell brings to both sides

While the Heat still misses first-time All-Star Norman Powell due to “personal reasons,” Mitchell is looking to bring a comfortable and energizing feel to the team that is needed. Miami had been missing a true point guard who could set up others and play immaculate defense, with Mitchell fitting the bill, especially in the team's new offense that prioritizes a fast pace.

“[Mitchell] brings us that pace,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the win over the Bulls. “There's something about the way he pushes the ball and delivers it. He's our best pitch-ahead guy. His tempo is great. The ball moves great when he's in the game.”

“And then defensively, you know, he just gives us that next level point of attack defense, where he's earned that reputation,” Spoelstra continued. “Sometimes, you know, things get leveled off because guys don't want to be careless, trying to attack him, so that just takes away some of the drives, and then the other ones he takes care of on his own. It was terrific to have him back.”

Erik Spoelstra on getting Davion Mitchell back and the difference he made: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/3B8u860jr1 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

One area that Mitchell has brought as well is even mentoring the team's other point guards, especially rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.

“I think that we all got different games,” Mitchell said. “We affect the game in all different ways. I think for me, I try to teach [Jakucionis] as much as I can. I've been a rookie before, and I've seen how people get picked. Well, people used to try to pick on me too, when I was a rookie. So it's kind of just help him out with defensive things, and trying to tell him to push the pace, things that I see.”

Davion Mitchell spoke about how Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith have played in his absence. Says he teaches Kas as much as he can. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/kpNmuLXYIQ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Mitchell looks to stack games as he continues to return from his shoulder injury.