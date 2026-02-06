As the Miami Heat were linked with Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, no movement was made as the team was the only one in the Eastern Conference to not make a trade. While the rumors will continue as to what the Heat's trade package looked like for Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, one piece that could've been involved is Jaime Jaquez Jr., amidst an impressive third season.

In the report that covered what Milwaukee was looking for from teams in a potential deal for Antetokounmpo, it was draft assets with young players, as Miami has a good sort of them. With Kel'el Ware being an obvious choice to be in the package, Jaquez has ascended into a vital player for the Heat at 24 years old.

Coming off a sophomore slump, he came into his third season with motivation, as head coach Erik Spoelstra has locked in Jaquez as the first player off the bench, putting him in contention for Sixth Man of the Year. He's averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field, as he was aware of the trade rumors surrounding him and revealed the “reality” with it.

“It's hard in this day and age to be unaware of it, but I just deal with reality,” Jaquez said after Thursday's practice. “And the reality of the situation is, what's in front of me? And as of now, I'm here, and that's where my focus lies, and whatever happens, happens. I'm gonna say the famous words, ‘it is a business.' So, these are the employers, and they decide what they want to do with you. And I'm just thankful and blessed to be here, and as long as I'm here, I'll continue to give my all.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on having buzz for Sixth Man of the Year award

Besides the Heat having first-time All-Star Norman Powell, Jaquez has been a vital player for the team, bringing to Miami an offensive gutpunch that falls well with their fast-paced style of offense that emphasizes driving to the paint. There is a positive to being in trade rumors, which is that he has immense value.

“Yeah, sure,” Jaquez said. “I mean, teams are gonna want you. Other teams are not gonna want you. But, like I said, I just kind of deal with the reality. And, as of now, I'm here until that changes, then we're gonna figure it out.”

The perspective shift has led to Jaquez working with a mental coach in the offseason, which has paid dividends, even leading to being a major candidate to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, as said before.

“It's great,” Jaquez said about the buzz he's getting with the award. “But just continuing to play the game the right way. You know, when you win things, things end up going good for everybody. So I'm just a product of that, you know, we're playing pretty solid. Could be playing a lot better, but, you know, when you play well, that's kind of what comes along with it.”

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirrow, there's no denying that Miami will make a play at Antetokounmpo in the offseason with a chance of Jaquez being in those discussions. However, he's focused on lending a hand to improving the team as the Heat are 27-25, which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference before Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.