MIAMI – With the Miami Heat looking for a major impact in what has been an up-and-down season, the franchise can learn from past success, with this year marking the 20th anniversary of the team's first championship in 2006. As the Heat are looking to solve their problems this season and achieve consistency, there's no denying the championship expectations that the team has set by that 2006 team.

Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks will be used for the team to celebrate throughout the night, as in 2006, when Miami won its first championship when it beat the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Current Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was an assistant coach then under Pat Riley with the team led by Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem, Gary Payton, Jason Williams, and countless other impactful players.

That 2006 team laid the groundwork for the success and culture that would follow, leading the franchise to win two more titles and six more NBA Finals appearances. With the team also having its annual gala on Monday, Spoelstra would say that the current team “felt the legacy.”

“I sense that our group really kind of felt the legacy and felt the history, and felt how different and unique we feel like our franchise is, you know, the fact that so many of us are still here,” Spoelstra said before Wednesday's game. “You know, other teams have won championships, but I'm sure if you tried to bring back a group, it's probably a different ownership group, different management, different coaching staff, a lot of different things.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on impact Dwyane Wade, rest of 2006 team had

While Heat captain Bam Adebayo looks to carry on the legacy of the franchise as endorsed by team legends like Wade, Haslem, and others, there's no doubt that fans are looking ahead to Thursday's trade deadline. With the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors in full swing, Spoelstra is focused on the games in front of him with the current roster, but the last 48 hours have been a trip down memory lane, catching up with the 2006 team.

“But it just brings you back. That's like an instant time machine,” Spoelstra said. “It was an amazing run, and it kind of obviously put our franchise on a different kind of map in this league. It was really cool to hear the stories, you know, from the guys, and Pat [Riley] was amazing, his recall and just the things that happened in different games. Really cool to see the guys, you know, interact with each other. I've seen, like a lot of the guys in the NBA circles, I've seen, obviously, Dwayne, Shaq, GP. Antoine.

“I see James Posey when we play Portland, but I hadn't seen Earl Barron or Wayne Simien. I can't remember the last time I've seen them,” Spoelstra continued. “Just don't cross paths in this NBA circle. So it was really cool to bump into them.”

But if there's one thing that Spoelstra thought about and has honed in on the current team, it's that they could look at themselves 20 years down the line the same way.

“And I do hope you know our team just sees how special that is. And then imagining that, ‘Hey, 20 years from now, you know what that could be like. You know, coming back to celebrate something really special, this group,” Spoelstra said.

At any rate, Miami enters Wednesday's game 27-24, which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they embark on a two-game road trip starting Thursday against the Boston Celtics.