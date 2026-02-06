With the playoffs out of reach and the season's final chapters being written, Zion Williamson's roughed-up New Orleans Pelicans are not looking to reinvent the wheel. Interim head coach James Borrego just wants to keep this project on track to show some progress before the 82nd game. Data points matter more than anything for the young squad. That's why the guiding philosophy for this closing stretch is a lesson borrowed from Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich.

Drawing from years with the San Antonio Spurs, Borrego believes complexity is not always the answer. Tongue lashing are not appropriate for the basement-dwelling Pelicans either. The K.I.S.S. method is more fitting for a team that has struggled with consistency throughout the campaign.

“Learning from (Gregg Popovich) in the San Antonio world, we tried to keep it as simple as possible back then. I still think that resonates today,” Borrego admitted. “The less complicated your schemes are, the better. What trumps all to me is physicality, aggression, keep it simple, and let players play off instinct.”

It's a pragmatic approach for a franchise dealing with injuries and the mental challenge of playing out a disappointing season. Rather than overwhelming the locker room with elaborate schemes, Borrego wants Williamson, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears to focus on fundamental principles. The Pelicans have been plagued by careless turnovers that fuel fast breaks, putting their defense in compromising positions before it can even get organized.

“No doubt it's holding on to the ball, not turning it over, and shot selection,” Borrego noted. “A lot of our poor shots at the rim lead to transition the other way. Whether it's getting blocked, I know it doesn't show up in the stat sheet as a turnover, but a bad shot at the rim that's getting blocked is basically a turnover going the other direction. So, shot selection in the paint is massive for us. Not turning it over. If we do those two things, we're giving ourselves a better shot in the in the half court defense. If we can get our defense set, much better.”

As the Pelicans limp toward the All-Star break, this “simple as possible” mantra is more about building momentum than chasing the last NBA Play-In Tournament spot. Borrego's Spurs-inspired blueprint might not salvage the 2025-26 campaign, but it could be the foundation for a postseason run next season.

The remaining games are now a lab for identity. If New Orleans can close the year by valuing possessions, defending with force, and trusting simple principles, the wins may still be scarce, sure. The habits, however, are the real target.