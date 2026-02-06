The Cleveland Browns emerged as a big winner during the 2026 NFL Honors ceremony Thursday. Myles Garrett isn't alone in collecting a league award. Another defensive star walked away winning big: Carson Schwesinger.

The league named him the 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Browns revealed that the linebacker ends a 44-year drought in producing the DROY.

Garrett became a unanimous choice after shattering the NFL single-season sack mark. But the day two NFL Draft find Schwesinger became his own breakout star.

He ended his first league season leading all rookie defenders with 146 total tackles, including 11 behind the line of scrimmage. The ex-UCLA linebacker showed his coverage side too in snatching two interceptions. Schwesinger even fought off an October ankle injury to finish strong and eventually claim the award.

Carson Schwesinger win sparks online reactions including from Browns

The newly crowned top defensive rookie sparked online reactions — including some familiar places to him.

His high school Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, Ca., shouted him out.

NFL DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Carson Schwesinger, Class of 2021, has been named the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Congratulations to Carson and the entire Schwesinger family! pic.twitter.com/iwHTL5Pa5n — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) February 6, 2026

Article Continues Below

Another familiar school handed him praise — but delivered a “something we already knew” statement.

Something we already knew. The standard travels. Congratulations Carson Schwesinger for winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year😤 pic.twitter.com/3gHg8hXzNx — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 6, 2026

The Browns, meanwhile, vowed that this is only the beginning for the young defender. His mother was overcome with emotion as he accepted the award.

Carson Schwesinger’s mom in tears watching her son accept the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/ttepZUQUjD — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) February 6, 2026

Schwesinger adds to league history too — becoming only the third second round selection to take DROY. Darius “Shaquille” Leonard was the last second round talent to claim the nod back in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet the Browns young star endured quite the journey. He never earned a star ranking out of high school, despite playing for a renowned Southern California powerhouse that produced NFC champion running back Zach Charbonnet and top five selection Kayvon Thibodeaux.

He even started his UCLA career as a walk-on before becoming a Bruins captain. Now he's leading the new wave of young NFL LBs.