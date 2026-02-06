The Cleveland Browns emerged as a big winner during the 2026 NFL Honors ceremony Thursday. Myles Garrett isn't alone in collecting a league award. Another defensive star walked away winning big: Carson Schwesinger.

The league named him the 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Browns revealed that the linebacker ends a 44-year drought in producing the DROY.

Garrett became a unanimous choice after shattering the NFL single-season sack mark. But the day two NFL Draft find Schwesinger became his own breakout star.

He ended his first league season leading all rookie defenders with 146 total tackles, including 11 behind the line of scrimmage. The ex-UCLA linebacker showed his coverage side too in snatching two interceptions. Schwesinger even fought off an October ankle injury to finish strong and eventually claim the award.

Carson Schwesinger win sparks online reactions including from Browns

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) talks with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field.
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The newly crowned top defensive rookie sparked online reactions — including some familiar places to him.

His high school Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, Ca., shouted him out.

Another familiar school handed him praise — but delivered a “something we already knew” statement.

The Browns, meanwhile, vowed that this is only the beginning for the young defender. His mother was overcome with emotion as he accepted the award.

Schwesinger adds to league history too — becoming only the third second round selection to take DROY. Darius “Shaquille” Leonard was the last second round talent to claim the nod back in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet the Browns young star endured quite the journey. He never earned a star ranking out of high school, despite playing for a renowned Southern California powerhouse that produced NFC champion running back Zach Charbonnet and top five selection Kayvon Thibodeaux.

He even started his UCLA career as a walk-on before becoming a Bruins captain. Now he's leading the new wave of young NFL LBs.