The Miami Heat, under Hall of Famer Pat Riley's watch, have always been in the business of acquiring superstar talent. With every superstar that becomes available on the market, there's no coincidence that the Heat are always involved. The same is the case right now in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes — with the Heat prepared to put forth a godfather-level offer on the table to bring in the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

However, the Heat may not be able to match the exorbitant price that the Milwaukee Bucks have set for the greatest player in franchise history. The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be in the lead in the Antetokounmpo trade pursuit, which means that it may serve other interested teams best to find alternatives on the market.

To that end, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel brought up Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as a potential target for the Heat, as Morant is all the more likely to get traded following Jaren Jackson Jr.'s exit to the Utah Jazz.

“For the Heat the big name that I would keep an eye on is Ja Morant,” Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show.

(32:41 mark)

Article Continues Below

Can Ja Morant get his career back on track with the Heat?

Morant was quite brilliant back in 2022, and the Grizzlies looked as though they'd be a contending team for years to come. That did not materialize. Morant faced off-court problems, which were then compounded by his injury woes, and it looks as though he's declined to the point where he's no longer a viable player to build a franchise around.

But the Heat could perhaps look into Morant as a buy-low candidate, someone who can get his career back on track under Riley's watchful eye. Heat Culture may end up getting Morant to lock in, and a locked-in version of the 26-year-old guard might still have a few All-Star appearances or even All-NBA nods under his belt.