MIAMI – With the Miami Heat taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the team is looking to avoid a certain aspect that has gotten under the nerves of the roster and head coach Erik Spoelstra. Though the Heat suffered a deflating loss to the undermanned Chicago Bulls on Saturday, the team would come back hugely in the second game of the back-to-back and rout the Bulls, 134-91.

The 43-point victory tied for the third-largest victory in franchise history, but the result is actually part of the frustrations Miami has been having in a way. Heat captain Bam Adebayo would express to ClutchPoints on what has “frustrated” Spoelstra, which is that they can score 134 points like they did Sunday, but come out flat the next game.

“How we respond, that we responded with that type of game,” Adebayo said when asked what he liked most from the win, as he recorded 20 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes. “You know, that's the thing that Spo gets frustrated with, you know, we can go out there and get 134 one night, and then it seems like the next night, we're not connected. You know, everything's just falling apart. So for us, it's how can we just sustain this type of way we're playing.”

Asked Bam Adebayo about what he liked from the 43-point win after the loss last night. “How we responded…that’s the thing that Spo is frustrating with, we can go out there and get 134 one night and then it seems the next night, we’re not connected…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/UWwOJupbCB — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Miami has been chasing consistency this season, with January showcasing the up-and-down play as the team wouldn't win consecutive games until the end of the month. For impressive third-year player Jaime Jaquez Jr., he would express that they are “tired of being sick and tired.”

“We just want to keep the momentum going,” Jaquez said. “I think everyone here’s tired of being sick and tired. And I think that’s kind of the mentality that we had going into this game.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. speaks after the Heat’s 43-point win over the Bulls. Spoke about how everyone was collectively bought in after the loss yesterday. Also asked about Norman Powell being an All-Star, how he’s “super happy.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ncYCXNcFyY — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

Erik Spoelstra on his message to the Heat amidst inconsistency

Article Continues Below

As the Heat look to escape eighth seed purgatory, along with a spot in the play-in tournament like they have been the past three seasons, the aim is to replicate the early success they had, as they had a 14-7 record to start.

It doesn't help when players have been in and out of the lineup like Tyler Herro, missing 40 total games this season, along with Norman Powell, set to miss his third straight game, as he's “doubtful” with personal reasons. However, if there was anything that stood out to Spoelstra after the 43-point win over the Bulls, it was how they responded.

“There's a couple takeaways, but the one thing I told our group is that we definitely have something,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “You know, we are able to respond; we have the best record in the league on the second night of Back to Backs. It shows that we have some toughness, and guys really care and they want to; it was a good response; it was a long week, and it was a unique back-to-back.”

“You know, like I said, when the guys were warming up at 3:30 when we got out of here at 11:30 last night, it just, it felt different,” Spoelstra continued. “Felt like an AAU weekend or something. But the guys didn't make an excuse for it, and played with great energy, played the right way. And it was great to see, you know, we know we need to work on our consistency. And you know, we'll, we'll continue to forge ahead until we get there.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the 43-point win coming off a disappointing loss to the same team the night before: “The one thing I told our group is that we definitely have something…it was great to see, we need to work on our consistency…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/azWFLrXuwn — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 2, 2026

At any rate, Miami is 27-24, which does put them seventh in the Eastern Conference at the moment, ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks.