MIAMI – With rumors surrounding the Miami Heat ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the basketball world is reaching the home stretch as the team could be heavily involved. As the Heat are connected to the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, there could be players on the roster who could have to pack their bags elsewhere, as Bam Adebayo shared his message to the team after Tuesday's 127-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

It was another frustrating loss with Miami, which is the final home game before the trade deadline, where the team is actively pursuing the superstar in Antetokounmpo. As Adebayo is the captain of the team, he would reveal his message to the team amidst a time of uncertainty for players.

“Control what you can control. And that's the thing that's tough, because it's easier said than done,” Adebayo said after recording 16 points and 14 rebounds vs. Atlanta. “You try to ease guys' minds by just, like, I tell them, ‘winning makes it easier to go to the trade deadline,' or whatever may happen, makes it easier for everybody. So for us this Thursday. See what happens, but control what you can control.”

Adebayo would finish by saying, ‘Can't control what happens up there,' as he would point to the front office, led by President Pat Riley. With Antetokounmpo being the proverbial “whale” that the organization is after, the team has also been connected to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Bam Adebayo on what has been frustrating about the Heat

While the rumors around the Heat will continue, there's no denying that the existing players on the team are trying to churn out a better product on the floor. Tuesday was another instance of Miami being unable to defend consistently, which started with the offense being in a slog.

Adebayo had said to ClutchPoints after the 43-point win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday that what's been annoying the team is playing well one night, but coming out flat the next. Following up on Tuesday, he would go into what exactly was frustrating.

“It's just frustrating because we can still win with 115,” Adebayo said. “It's just we basically won in almost every category except for threes, and as a team, we got to understand that we're gonna have nights where we don't hit threes, so we got to really lock in and do the little things.”

Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be in a potential deal for Antetokounmpo, but expressed after the loss to the Hawks that, despite the frustration, they have to “stay positive.”

“We just got to continue to get better,” Jaquez said to ClutchPoints. “Season doesn't end today. Still got a lot left. As much as this sucks for us, and we're not happy about it, we got to stay positive, continue to stick together, and figure this thing out.”

“I believe in these guys. I believe in this locker room,” Jaquez said later on. “Want to finish out this last stretch of getting strong before the All-Star break, and then come back together, hopefully everyone's healthy by the time we get back and continue a big push.”

Erik Spoelstra on what the Heat needs to “conquer”

While the Heat look to avoid eighth seed purgatory and another trip to the play-in tournament, the team is looking for consistency, though it has been hard with players in and out of the lineup. Looking at the defeat to Atlanta, Miami was missing Norman Powell for a third straight game, Andrew Wiggins was a late scratch, and Tyler Herro continues to miss time with a rib injury.

Though Spoelstra downplayed the notion that injuries are setting them back, with his reasoning being that the entire NBA deals with it, he addressed the same fault that's been hurting the team time and time again. It is how the Heat's defense is impacted by their lackluster starts on offense, which is something the team has to “conquer.”

“So we just have to conquer this,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “We have to get better with it. We have to get better with our consistency. You know, we had won back-to-back games once in January. This was a great opportunity to take a step forward. We didn’t. They played great, you know, they moved the ball, they had us scrambling.”

“I don't think we really helped ourselves defensively, really weren't down, coiled, ready to make plays like we're capable of, and then they just buried us from the three-point line,” Spoelstra continued.

The Hawks shot 48.5 percent from the field but made 20 three-pointers out of 50 attempts, which compared to Miami, the team only connected on eight from deep. Miami's next game comes Friday against the Boston Celtics, though all eyes are on Thursday with the trade deadline as the team is 27-25, putting them seventh in the Eastern Conference.