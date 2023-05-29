Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

As the Miami Heat prepare for Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, Udonis Haslem’s long NBA career will either come to an end on Monday night, or be extended if the Heat win and advance to the NBA Finals. Despite not getting playing time, Haslem is still in it for every game, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“I mean it’s been up and down,” Udonis Haslem said of the Heat’s playoff run, via Winderman. “I’ve gone up and down with the games and with the wins and losses.”

Haslem said that he has not had a ton of time to reflect on his impending retirement, as the Heat have gone on this run in the NBA Playoffs as an eight seed.

“I really haven’t had time to think about my journey,” Haslem said, via Winderman. “Because I’ve been living and dying with every win and loss, like I’ve always done in the playoffs.”

Despite not being part of the Heat rotation in this NBA Playoffs run, Haslem wants the team to succeed.

“Obviously you want to go as far as you can,” Haslem said, via Winderman. “I’ve gotten an extra three rounds, so I’m thankful for that.”

The Heat will look to avoid being the first team to blow a 3-0 lead in an NBA Playoffs series. It will be a tall task winning Game 7 on the road to advance, but not impossible. Miami won the first two games of the series on the road in Boston before the series shifted to Miami.