Pat Riley had the perfect motivation for Dwyane Wade during Wade's ascent into superstardom for the Heat.

21 games into the 2005-06 season, Pat Riley stepped in as the Miami Heat's head coach. Riley felt like the Heat core at the time was racing against time, with aging players such as Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Jason Williams, Gary Payton, and Antoine Walker all playing crucial roles as the team's rotation fixtures alongside franchise cornerstone Dwyane Wade.

When Riley took the reins, the Heat had a mediocre 11-10 record under Stan Van Gundy. The Heat proceeded to go 41-20 the rest of the way; Wade, in particular, became an even more dominant player under Riley's tutelage, thanks in no small part to the usual message the Heat star received from the legendary head coach before games.

“I used to get those text messages from you before games, and it would start with BIW,” Wade said on “The Why with Dwyane Wade” podcast, a co-production of iHeartPodcasts and Wade’s 59th & Prairie Entertainment.

What did “BIW” mean, might you ask? Pat Riley meant that Dwyane Wade should go out there with the mindset that he was the “best in the world” amid his responsibility as the Heat's go-to-guy despite being in just his third professional season.

“It set me right though…But the BIW, Best in the World, that's the responsibility of those initials. For me, it wasn't just go out there and score a lot of points. What I look at as Best in the World to be so many other things that I have to bring to the game and bring to my teammates,” Wade added.

In the end, it worked; Dwyane Wade embraced himself as a leader for a Heat team that had plenty of veterans on the roster. Wade then became the best player of the Heat team in 2006 that came back from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals to win its first-ever championship in franchise history, carrying the team on his back with a historic, if controversy-riddled, tear.

“I took pride in those three letters because it was like, all right, I need to be a leader. I need to defend tonight. I need to do more than just [be a] highlight reel and so I took a lot of pride in those letters.”