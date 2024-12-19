MIAMI – As the Miami Heat deal with trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler, the team itself still has a season in front of them with the sole goal of capturing another championship. The Heat's captain Bam Adebayo would speak after Thursday's practice about what the message to the team is with all the outside noise on one specific topic.

There is no doubt that the news of the team being open to trading Butler and the star having a few preferred destinations if it were to happen took over the Miami basketball space. However, Adebayo would say to ClutchPoints that all the team can do now is to “collect wins” as they have won eight of their last 12 games.

“Control what you can control,” Adebayo said of what the team should be thinking during this time, even with the trade speculation. We can’t control that. Our job is to go out there and win games. And so for us, you’re keeping the main thing the main thing and keeping it simple. It’s going out there and trying to collect wins.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Butler and the Heat, but there is no denying that the relationship has been successful as they have been to two NBA Finals, though the last two seasons have finished with eighth-seed placements. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6, as will be one to monitor for fans if Butler should be moved, but with how well the team has played, there should be a question of whether a deal is even on the table.

Speaking of the big man himself, Adebayo has had a cold start to the current Heat season but has been heating up recently, especially in the scoring department.

Heat's Bam Adebayo addresses the “couch coaches”

Adebayo has been way more efficient in the month of December, more so since the Heat's 41-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has been making over 50 percent of his shots.

However, Adebayo would have impactful games, even with the uncharacteristic scoring numbers, which prompted Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra to speak about the “couch coaches” that critique the center.

“We have to quiet all the narratives out there and all the noise and all the couch coaches saying how Bam needs to play,” Spoelstra said. “We know what winning basketball is for him on both ends of the court.”

When asked about the so-called “couch coaches” and if they put too much stock in scoring, he would see both sides but had the overarching sentiment that the critics are loudest when they are losing.

“Yeah and no. I mean, nobody of my caliber wants to get 10 points per game. The biggest thing about it is they only say something when we lose. We're winning, you're not saying anything. You're thinking it's the best basketball ever, but because we're losing, all because of this and because of that. But it's like, I lead the team in all different other categories. It's amazing, wins vs. losses, how many couch coaches you have.”

At any rate, Adebayo will continue his nice stretch as the Heat's next game is Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.