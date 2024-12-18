There is no doubt that there has been an ongoing odyssey involving the trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler that started in the current time by a report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Consequently, what transpired was Butler's agent calling out Charania for his reporting being baseless, which garnered the ESPN insider to double down on his reporting.

Shams Charania stands by his report on Heat's Jimmy Butler

Charania would make a couple of appearances since Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, took to social media to put the journalist on blast, with one being on ESPN's First Take and on Wednesday with Pat McAfee on his self-titled show. He would say that he “1000 percent stands” on what he has been reporting, and the news on Butler has been “the most vetted story” he has been attached to.

“The situation is that I 1000 percent stand on the reporting,” Charania said. “This is probably the most vetted story that I’ve ever put out. I’m that confident in this story. This is exactly where it is. The Heat are open to listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler. That’s what sources told me last week. That remains to be the case. There is no urgency though. He is on a $49 million contract this year. He’s got a 52 million-dollar player option for next year.

“They don’t really have much fear that… Let’s say he goes into free agency,” Charania continued. “They are not that fearful that there is a team out there with cap space that is going to give that to him. They are confident in where they’re at. The reporting I had is that if he were going to be moved, four destinations he would be open to from what I’m told has been communicated around the league. That’s the Mavericks, the Rockets, the Warriors, and the Suns. And that all remains to be the case 1000 percent. And it’s fully fully vetted.”

Heat star Jimmy Butler's agent calls trade rumors “fabricated”

The original report would state that Miami is open to trading Butler and that his preferred destinations would be the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and the Golden State Warriors. Charania would later report that Butler would go to the Phoenix Suns as well, which is what set off the Heat star's agent to go on a flurry on social media saying that the reporting is “fabricated.”

“Alright listen,” Lee said on X, formerly Twitter. “I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull— because you know you normally aren’t worth my time to acknowledge.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad, but just know it would indicate severe dislike,” Lee continued. “World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist.’”

Heat's Jimmy Butler comments on”back and forth”

While fans go through the motions and await if there is any credence to the trade rumors surrounding Butler, the forward himself would comment on the public battle between his agent and Charania. He would have an NSFW response after the Heat beat the Toronto Raptors last Thursday that he is “all for the back and forth.”

“I f***ing love it,” Butler said. “I love it, I am all for the back and forth. Before he was my agent, he's like, I guess we're like brothers now, we do everything together, but I feel for him, at least somebody's sticking up for me.”

Miami recently had a four-game winning streak that was snapped on Monday as they lost in another close contest to the Detroit Pistons in overtime, 125-14. The Heat's main star would record a triple-double that saw him score 35 points, record 10 assists, and collect a whopping 19 rebounds.

The Heat next face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.