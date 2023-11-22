Kevin Love is dealing with a personal matter and will not make his return to Cleveland when the Heat face the Cavs.

The Miami Heat will play one more game before Thanksgiving as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matchup provides Kevin Love with the chance to face his former team in the city he used to call home. However, he will have to make his return to The Land another time.

Love has already been ruled out due to personal reasons. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Thomas Bryant will pick up some of his minutes as Miami looks to build a winning streak again.

Spoelstra said Thomas Bryant will play in place of Kevin Love tonight. Love is away for personal reason. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 22, 2023

In nine games this season for the Heat, Love is averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Love helped Miami reach the NBA Finals last season after being bought out of his contract by the Cavs.

Love played nine seasons with the Cavs, winning the 2016 Finals and sticking around to see the next Cleveland playoff team as his co-stars, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, each made their way onto new teams. He played with some truly awful teams before they slowly started to get better with the draft selections of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and shrewd trades that landed Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell.

The Heat will be without Tyler Herro and R.J. Hampton and Bam Adebayo (left hip contusion) is listed as probable. The Cavs played a game yesterday, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, while Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert all sat out. No official statuses have been released for this game yet. Even with Love being out, the Heat have a good chance to secure a victory.