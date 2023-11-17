One Heat player is, well, heating up, and that's Duncan Robinson, who has been shooting the lights out of late.

It was once thought that the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals last year was a fluke. Their moves during the offseason were not at all significant and they even lost key pieces to their squad. This is why they did not rank as high as other Eastern Conference contenders. But, they are starting to prove their doubters wrong. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led the squad to an eight-win record so far but there is one star that continues to torch teams. He goes by the name of Duncan Robinson and just recently erupted against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Heat got a much-needed win over the Nets but all of it had to do with Duncan Robinson's scoring prowess. In fact, he has been on quite a three-game shooting streak with much efficiency, per StatMuse. Robinson is shooting with a 51% clip from all three levels of scoring. His three-point shot throughout the same span of time reached 52%. He has also been flawless from the charity stripe whenever the opposing team makes the mistake of fouling him.

In their most recent triumph over the Nets, Jimmy Butler went nuts and scored 36 points. But, it was Robinson who followed suit by scoring a smooth 26 and also dropped two dimes in the process. This hot streak will be fun to watch as the Heat's sharpshooter might just join the exclusive 50-40-90 club if he keeps it alive.

The Butler and Bam Adebayo-led Heat need all the firepower that they can get and it looks like their players are stepping up.