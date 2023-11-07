Lakers star LeBron James and former Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love hugged it out in a mini-reunion, pregame handshake and all

After the Los Angeles Lakers fell just short in a 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat, LeBron James and Kevin Love shared an emotional embrace in a mini-reunion on the court:

LeBron James and Kevin Love reunited after the Heat’s win over the Lakers 🤝 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/QW2yOorwzI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

It may have been a few years, but neither James nor Love forgot their elaborate handshake from their Cleveland Cavaliers days.

Of course, the two players teamed up for the Cavs from 2014-2018, leading the franchise to an NBA championship in 2016. The two players reached the NBA Finals each of their other three seasons together but lost each of those series.

When James decided to rejoin the Cavs in 2014, the team traded no. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins to the Timberwolves in exchange for Love. In their four seasons together, LeBron average 26.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and eight assists. In the same four season, Love averaged 17.1 points and 10 rebounds per game.

LeBron also played for Love's current team, the Miami Heat. Head coach Eric Spoelstra, James' coach during his time there, remarked today on the Lakers star's longevity as he plays in his 21st season in the NBA. James won championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

In the loss, LeBron had 30 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He also had a turn-back-the-clock chasedown block on Tyler Herro. Love did not play.

The longer LeBron plays, the more former teammates he encounters. Perhaps most impressively, LeBron often has an elaborate handshake for each of these former teammates from their days together. It's not known exactly how many of these handshakes he has with ex-teammates around the league, but it's not an insignificant number. He never seems to forget one either.

Up next for the Lakers star, taking on the Roackets on Wednesday night, possibly without Anthony Davis.