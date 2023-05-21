For a player that came into the NBA undrafted, Udonis Haslem‘s ability out a historic career with the Miami Heat is one of the most impressive feats in league history.

As Haslem has aged, the Heat’s decision to keep him on the roster rather than utilizing it for a younger player has drawn a bit of criticism. After all, with his renowned leadership abilities, wouldn’t he have been better off being an assistant coach?

At least one individual that understands the purpose in the Heat keeping the Florida legend on the roster though, in NBA champion Jelani McCoy.

McCoy, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002, had this to say about Haslem on Legends Lounge with Trill Withers:

“You see, the Udonis Haslem everybody likes to make fun of UD, you know what I mean? Considering, oh, he’s not playing… He is what he’s supposed to be… they found value in him being on the bench in whatever clothing he decided to be in a suit versus a uniform or whatever it is.”

McCoy continues to break down Haslem’s value, saying, “… you might not see it on the game side in practice, usually he’s probably in the weight room. He keeps himself in shape. He knows the younger player is going to be looking at him for that.

So it’s really about the leadership in the locker room…”

In his final season with the Heat, Haslem will continue to provide his locker room leadership in the hopes of winning his fourth NBA championship. Doing so alongside his brothers in arms in an organization he’s given his all to makes all the sweeter.