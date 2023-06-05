Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals had everyone on a wild ride from start to finish. The Miami Heat ended up eking out a 111-108 over the Denver Nuggets to tie the series at 1-1 after Jamal Murray missed a 3-pointer which would have sent the game to overtime.

Prior to that, Murray hit two clutch 3-pointers to bring the Nuggets closer to a potential come-from-behind victory, but Jimmy Butler and the Heat were not going to let the Denver guard victimize them again from behind the arc, as they forced Murray to miss the final shot of the contest.

Twitter, as expected, is now being flooded with reactions to the game and the conclusion of Game 2.

“JAMAL MURRAY TO TIE THE GAME!!”

First Nuggets loss at home since March 30 – Aaron Rodgers was still a Packer

– UConn only had 4 National Titles

– Arsenal didn’t bottle the Premier league yet

The fourth quarter started looking like the Nuggets were on their way to their second win in a row in the series, but that was until Duncan Robinson began making one big shot after another. Robinson scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field with two 3-pointers in the final period to inject life into the Heat and help Miami get the lead. Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo came through for the Heat as well with each producing a big performance. Vincent led his team with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting with four 3-pointers, while Adebayo posted 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

With Miami stealing a win at Mile High City, the Heat have all the momentum they need heading to Games 3 and 4 at their home in South Beach.

Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals will be on Wednesday.