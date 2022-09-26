Will Jimmy Butler keep his new hair after admitting he did it to troll internet?

It’s been a while since the 2021-22 NBA season concluded, so Miami Heat fans might be randomly wondering “How does Jimmy Butler look like these days?” Well, here’s the answer to that: Jimmy Butler is now sporting dreadlocks, at least when he went up to the stage to speak in front of the reporters during the 2022 NBA Media Day.

Jimmy Butler on his hair: “I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad.” pic.twitter.com/HPKHN9jfkm — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) September 26, 2022

While it might just a troll job on the part of Jimmy Butler, who knows whether he’d really carry that do all the way until the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Either way, Jimmy Butler will do what Jimmy Butler wants with his hair. If anything, it’s worth thinking if that hair won’t be a distraction for him on the court. Butler shot 48.0 percent from the field last season and just 23.3 percent from behind the arc. His true shooting percentage went down from 60.7 percent in the 2020-21 NBA campaign to 59.2 percent the following season.

Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, meanwhile, revealed that Butler is not going to have this look once the regular season begins.

Just spoke to Jimmy Butler. He said we will NOT be seeing the locs in the regular season. Had a good run 😂 More on NBATV at 11am ET. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 26, 2022

As long as Butler is producing on the court, it’s safe to say that his hair won’t be a problem.

Speaking of problems, the Heat will be looking anew for Butler to lead the way the team in solving the dog-eat-dog world of the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler and company were so close to making it back to the NBA Finals last season but just lost in a seven-game series in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat kicks off their schedule this year with a home game versus the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 19.