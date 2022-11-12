Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jae Crowder has been linked to the Miami Heat for quite some time. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ forward is seeking a trade and has yet to play this season. Recent reports have stated that Phoenix wants a specific player from Miami in a potential trade, per SNY.

“Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a Crowder deal,” Ian Begley of SNY wrote. “Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder.”

Max Strus is reportedly the key to a Jae Crowder deal. However, Begley added that the Heat would likely be “reluctant” to include Strus in a Crowder-led trade.

The Heat have started the season slow. Meanwhile, the Suns are playing well in the early-going. Max Strus has developed into a key player in Miami’s rotation. Adding Crowder would make sense for the Heat, but Strus may prove to be too valuable of an asset to surrender in a deal.

The Heat would likely be more inclined to include Duncan Robinson in a trade for Jae Crowder. The deal would make sense for both sides on paper. However, Phoenix may not be moved by the prospect of adding Robinson.

Unless Phoenix changes their mind on Robinson or Miami changes their mind Strus, a Jae Crowder deal between the Suns and Heat is still a long ways away. It will be interesting to see if the two sides can come together on an agreement by adding picks/other players to a trade.