Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

A reunion might be in the works for the Dallas Mavericks and Jae Crowder. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward has asked for a trade from his current team already. With Dallas in desperate help for Doncic, Crowder’s two-way prowess would be a godsend for this team. However, as Sean Deveney reported, there’s a bit of a hurdle that the team will need to clear.

“The Mavs have talked about Jae Crowder, bringing him back. That is the kind of player they’re looking at but there is not much there that Phoenix would want—the Suns want someone who is going to help them now. Dallas doesn’t have that unless they were to make it a bigger deal.”

It’s worth noting that nearly two months ago, it was reported the the Mavs aren’t interested in a Jae Crowder trade. However, things have drastically changed since then. Dallas’ struggles over the last few games exacerbated their need for a bona-fide three-and-D guy. Crowder would fit that archetype… but as the report said, Dallas can’t really send anything back with value.

Jae Crowder’s career first started with the Mavs, as he built his reputation as an underrated three-and-D wing there. Since then, the forward has bounced around different teams, all helping them with his shooting and defense. Coming back to Dallas would be a full circle moment for the forward.

Other teams reportedly interested in Crowder are the Bucks, the Hawks, and the Warriors. We’ll see if any of these teams (including the Mavs) pull the trigger on a trade soon.