RUMOR: Heat’s outlook on Bam Adebayo trade to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, revealed

The Miami Heat are still trying to do what they can to bring Donovan Mitchell to South Beach. At this point, however, it is clear that Pat Riley and his front office are not willing to give up the whole farm in order to land the All-Star guard.

According to NBA insider Michae Scotto, the Heat have taken a bit of a non-negotiable stance with respect to Bam Adebayo potentially being included in the Donovan Mitchell trade package (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation):

“I don’t see Miami having the assets to get it done without parting with Bam Adebayo, which I haven’t gotten the sense they want to do,” Scotto said on a recent episode of the Hoops Hype Podcast.

The message here is clear: the Heat want Mitchell, but not at a price that’s going to require them to break up their core. They actually want to add the Jazz star to their core, and not swap him for a key player such as Adebayo.

This is likely why the Heat and the Jazz are at an impasse. Utah is obviously willing to part ways with Mitchell, but they have slapped their soon-to-be ex-cornerstone stud with a hefty price tag. The Jazz want to rebuild and they require the necessary pieces to do so if they were to part ways with Donovan Mitchell. If the Heat are not interested in meeting their asking price, then there are likely other suitors that could give Utah what they want.