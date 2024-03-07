The Miami Heat play their second game in as many nights when they travel to the Paycom Center to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Thursday night before their battle with the Western Conference's second-place team on Friday. The Heat had dominated the Thunder in their previous matchups before the Thunder got revenge on January 10th with a 128-120 victory on the road. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Thunder prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Surprise, the Miami Heat are beginning to find their form as the playoff race heats up. Last season's Cinderella team won eight of their last ten games, with their only losses coming to two of the league's best teams, the Nuggets and Celtics. The Heat had also covered eight-straight games before failing to do it in their last two wins over Detroit and Utah. Matchups with the Thunder and Mavericks will be good tests for the Heat as we try to decipher whether they will be a difficult out against the league's best again this playoffs.
The Thunder's young core shows no signs of slowing down, as they've won eight of their last ten games. The Thunder have been near the top of the Western Conference all season and will likely have a favorable matchup in the playoffs. Critics are worried about how the young players will perform in the playoffs, but they've passed every test with flying colors.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Heat-Thunder Odds
Miami Heat: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +295
Oklahoma City Thunder: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -370
Over: 225 (-110)
Under: 225 (-110)
How to Watch Heat vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat offense is coming together at the right time, while one of the Thunder's strengths, their defense, is floundering. The Thunder have won games despite their defense allowing 114.6 points per game. The Thunder were 13th this season in defense and one of the best at limiting opponents' shots, but have fallen off as of late. The Heat are 27th in the NBA overall in scoring offense but are 14th over the last five games.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
There aren't many offenses that challenge the Heat's tenacious defense, but the Thunder will give them a run for their money. The Thunder ranks second in the NBA, scoring 121 points per game, while the Heat is sixth in scoring defense, allowing 109.9.
The Heat's defense is especially good at home, but the Thunder went into Miami and scored 128 points on January 10th. It is a one-game sample size, but the Thunder have shown success. The Thunder offense is even better at home, averaging 123.6 points per game.
It seems that many don't believe in how good the Thunder can be. They have one of the best against-the-spread records in the NBA this season, as the oddsmakers continue to underrate the team.
Final Heat-Thunder Prediction & Pick
The Heat have a difficult game against the Mavericks on Thursday night, which will cause problems for them going into Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 24-6 at home this season and have one of the league's fastest-paced offenses. Fatigue will be a factor for the Heat, and the Thunder could add to their excellent against-the-spread record in this game. Take the Thunder to cover the spread and add to their hype heading into the playoffs.
Final Heat-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -8.5 (-110)