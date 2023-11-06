Here's what has been the biggest disappointment for the Miami Heat in the 2023-24 season so far ahead of Lakers matchup Monday.

Even though the Miami Heat are six games into the regular season, the team has been plagued with a slow start with a lot of fans pointing their fingers at what they think is the problem. The Heat have shown to be a flawed team, but there is one aspect that has not only affected the team's performance this season, but also in years prior.

What could it be you may ask? Well, the Heat can't keep a big lead if their life depended on it.

A look back at the young Heat season and the leads they lost

In the Heat's season opener against the Detroit Pistons, Miami came away with a win to the delight of some, but to the frustrations of others. Why the frustration? The Heat built up a 19-point lead against the Pistons late and lost it as the team barely scraped by the Pistons, 103-102.

The Pistons would out-score the Heat in the second half with a starting lineup of no one over the age of 22-years-old. Miami's big-man star Bam Adebayo said after the win to ClutchPoints that while they got the victory, they don't want to be known as the team to lose big leads.

“At the end of the day, a win is a win, but we do want to correct when we're wrong, and figure out how we can stop this before we get too far into the season,” Adebayo said on Oct. 25. “We don't want to be in the middle of December talking about how we blown 19-point leads anymore. So biggest thing for us is to correct it now. So then when we get in those clutch moments again, we don't have to worry about it.”

After that game, the Heat would lose four-straight, with one of the losses being a home matchup against the Brooklyn Nets where they lost a 16-point lead. Another time where they lost a lead was Friday's win over the Washington Wizards where they built up a 25-point lead in the third quarter, but the opposing team cut it down to 10 in the fourth.

Heat's Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro on the reasoning for slipping

Before the Heat's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Bam Adebayo told ClutchPoints that he believes it's natural to feel comfortable with a lead. However, that isn't an excuse to ease on the gas pedal.

“Our defensive lapses, lack of communication,” Adebayo said. “I feel like it's a human reaction to be up that big in the fourth quarter and think they're going to let go of the rope. As we've seen, we can't let go of that rope.”

Heat star Tyler Herro said after Monday's shoot-around that the team has been slipping on both sides of the ball that has resulted in big leads getting lost. He does think that the team will fix these problems and regain their past glory.

“Working through those fourth quarter actions with me, Jimmy, and Bam and how we can make it more fluid towards the end of games,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “Then just getting stops, we feel like our defense goes off a cliff a little bit in the fourth. And our transition threes, different things like that to allow teams to get back in the game, but we're going to continue to work through it and we'll be fine.”

Will it get fixed? Fans will have to tune in and find out. If anything, they're probably more frustrated the team didn't get Damian Lillard as he's known as a player that can close out games when the team needs a bucket. However, the past is the past. Once again, it's still early in the season as game No. 7 of 82 is tonight as the Heat face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.