The race for the Heisman trophy has been a good one this season, and as we start to near the end of the regular season, things are really starting to heat up. The Heisman is awarded to the best player in college football, no matter the position, but it is often called a quarterback award as QBs typically end up winning. That might not end up being the case this year, however, as we have a couple other positions well represented right now, and one player near the top of the rankings is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

QBs do typically do win the Heisman, and there are some really good QBs in college football this year that are in contention to win the award. However, we are seeing some extremely elite play from other positions, and that is why we have a RB in the running and even a defensive player. It doesn't matter what position you play, but we rarely see defensive players win the Heisman trophy.

Heading into the season, there really wasn't a clear favorite for the Heisman as the QB class this season isn't as strong as other years, but like always, a lot of new faces that weren't talked about before the season have emerged as contenders, and the race for the trophy is going to be exciting down the stretch. Heading into this past week of college football, most people considered Ashton Jeanty to be the favorite, but now, a lot of people have him a couple spots lower.

The college football season has somehow already been going on for two months, and players now have just a few more weeks to separate themselves from the rest of the contenders. The race to the finish line for the Heisman trophy is going to be exciting. Here are our current rankings:

1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State RB

A lot of people had Ashton Jeanty drop from their top spot after his performance against UNLV, but Jeanty should still be the frontrunner to win the Heisman. Jeanty and Boise State picked up a huge win over the Rebels, and Jeanty carried the football 33 times for 128 yards and one touchdown. Jeanty is so good that his 128 yards and one touchdown is now seen as a bad performance by him. That's how good he has been this season.

Jeanty now has 159 carries on the season for 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns. It isn't even November yet. The numbers that he is putting up are absolutely ridiculous and there is no one more deserving to win the Heisman than him right now.

One thing to keep an eye on regarding Jeanty, however, is that he did get a little banged up in the win over UNLV. An injury seems like the only thing that can slow him down, so hopefully he can stay healthy and finish out this historic season.

Travis Hunter, Colorado WR/DB

After Jeanty, we have Colorado do it all star Travis Hunter, who is the best offensive player on his team and also the best defensive player on his team. Any time a player can make the case for being the best player at multiple positions in college football – yes, college football, not just Colorado – they obviously have to be in the discussion for the Heisman trophy.

Like Jeanty, what we are seeing from Hunter this year just doesn't happen in college football very often, and it has to be celebrated and recognized. We are going to talk about some QBs here that are really good and deserve recognition, but we have QBs every year that have done the same thing. Hunter is a unique talent that deserves more credit.

So far on the season, Travis Hunter has hauled in 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns. Hunter has more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than he did all of last year already, and Colorado still has four games to go.

Hunter also has 20 total tackles on the season, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions. He is a force on both sides of the ball.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon QB

According to the books, Dillon Gabriel is the favorite to win this Heisman trophy as he has the best odds. Gabriel is having a great year and so are his Ducks as they are undefeated and ranked #1 in the country. However, he is behind Jeanty and Hunter because we see players have seasons like Gabriel's every year.

So far on the year, Gabriel is 192-252 through the air for 2,371 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is completing 76.2% of his passes which is very impressive, and he is making big plays with his arm on the regular. Gabriel also has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

Gabriel is having a good year, but his numbers don't jump off the screen at you like Jeanty's and Hunter's. Still, Gabriel is the betting favorite.

Cam Ward, Miami QB

Gabriel is a transfer QB is he transferred from a Florida school out to the West coast, and Cam Ward is also a transfer, but he took the opposite route. Ward was out west with Washington State last season, and now he is playing with Miami down in Florida.

Ward having a special season so far and he has the Hurricanes undefeated and ranked in the top-10. They are the favorite to win the ACC, and Ward is a contender to win the Heisman trophy.

So far this season, Cam Ward is 191-281 through the air for 2,746 yards and he has 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Ward is completing passes at a 68% clip, and he has also added three touchdowns this year with his legs.

When comparing Ward to the other QB on the list, Dillon Gabriel, you can see that Ward has the better numbers except for passing percentage. Both players have their teams undefeated and in line to make the College Football Playoff, and it will be exciting to see how they finish the season.

Next up: Cade Klubnik (Clemson QB), Carson Beck (Georgia QB)

In terms of Heisman odds, it looks like the four players that we mentioned are the only ones with a real chance to win the award, but you never know. A lot can happen in the final month of the season, and it will be exciting to see who comes away with the award when all is said and done.