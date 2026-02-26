After a standout season last year, Brent Key and Georgia Tech are adding a former HBCU coach to their staff. T.J. Dumas, who worked with Willie Simmons at Florida A&M, is being hired as Georgia Tech’s assistant director of player personnel, per a report by John Brice of Football Scoop.

T.J. Dumas is a former Florida A&M player whose time with the Rattlers was cut short due to injury. But he was with the team when they won the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl over Howard University. He then embarked on his future as a coach, working closely with Willie Simmons and former Rattler offensive coordinator Joe Henry.

In the 2024 season, he worked with Florida A&M, assisting with coaching the offensive line in James Colzie III's first season. He then joined Willie Simmons at FIU and became a graduate assistant, aiding in recruitment and also serving as a tight ends coach.

Article Continues Below

He now joins the Georgia Tech team that had a phenomenal 9-4 season and a 6-2 record in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets rattled off eight straight wins before losing a high-scoring battle to North Carolina State. They ultimately clinched a bid to the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 27 but lost to 12th-ranked BYU.

Georgia Tech looks to find success on the offense without Haynes King, who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after a historic career with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech starts the 2026 season hosting Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 3rd; the game will be broadcast on ESPN.