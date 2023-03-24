ESPN’s most controversial on-air talent continues to raise the hackles of the players he covers, and the latest victim of Kendrick Perkins is Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul.

Making an appearance on First Take with another polarizing on-air personality in Stephen A. Smith, Perkins would discuss Paul’s recent play, claiming that what he’s seen from him makes him question what the Suns are getting from him on the court:

“SGA dropped a 40-piece on him. And then I saw Austin Reaves go for 25 [points] and 11 [assists]. When I look at CP3 — and there’s no disrespect — he’s borderline a senior citizen… He’s declining right now. I don’t have that faith in him.”

"SGA dropped a 40 piece on him, and then I saw Austin Reaves go for 25 & 11. When I look at CP3 — and there's no disrespect — he's borderline a senior citizen… He's declining right now. I don't have that faith in him." Kendrick Perkins on Chris Paulpic.twitter.com/lLvf3SCXZe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

Interestingly, in the Suns 111-122 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, only one of Reaves field goals came with Chris Paul as his defender. CP3 wasn’t even on the court for most of Reaves field goal conversions.

What’s more, Paul finished the contest with 18 points on 8-17 shooting from the field, four assists, and a steal in 30 minutes. He did pick up five fouls but only two of those came while trying to stop Reaves from scoring: one on an and-one bucket early in the first quarter and the other midway through the fourth quarter. In total, only five of Reaves’ 25 points could be attributed to CP3’s defense.

Against the Thunder on Sunday, a 120-124 loss for Phoenix, CP3 wasn’t the reason that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 40 points. Once again, CP3 was mainly playing help defense when the ball-handler penetrated the lane. Only one shot that SGA made came with Paul defending; a transition dunk in the first quarter.

In that game, Paul shot 5-15 from the field but had 14 points, 13 assists, three steals, and one block.