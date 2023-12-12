Actress and singer Hilary Duff announced on Instagram Christmas card post that she's expecting her 4th child.

Hilary Duff, the Lizzie McGuire star, is pregnant — again.

The singer/actress posted the big news on Instagram with a message that said, “Surprise Surprise!”

This will be her 4th child for the 36-year-old. It's with her husband, Matthew Koma. They have a daughter, Mae, 2, and Banks, 4. Plus, she has a son, Luca, 11, with Mike Comrie, her ex-husband.

Regarding her announcement, it shows her family as a holiday card. Duff has her hand on her baby bump, with a shocked expression on her face.

The card reads, “Buckle up, Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!” And it's signed, “The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew.”

PEOPLE had an interview with her and motherhood back in February of 2022. She discussed her kids liking her music and more.

“So my son was around for my last album cycle, which was like five, six years ago already now. So he likes some songs off the record and appreciates it,” she said.

“Someone played my daughter my old, like teeny-bopper music, and now I have to bump it in my car at full volume,” she added. “And you know when your kids ask for something like you are giving it to them, or they won't stop. And so she's like, ‘I want to hear this, I want to hear that, can I please, can I hear'…I'm like, ‘Dua Lipa, can we do something a little more current?'”

Hilary Duff is obviously excited, and this will make for quite a full household.