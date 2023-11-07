Here are all of the information you need to know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and roster.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is Fair Play Labs' second try at a platform brawler fighting game featuring cartoon characters from the popular TV network. Here is everything you need to know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 including its release date, gameplay, story, and roster.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date: November 7, 2023

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveal Trailer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming out on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2023. The game was developed by Fair Play Labs and published by GameMill Entertainment.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Gameplay

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a 2D platform brawler fighting game. All characters' attacks have been updated from the 2021 rendition of the game, with new gameplay mechanics like aerial dodging and dodge rolling. Super attacks through the fulfillment of a slime meter have also been added to the game, which can be filled by attacking opponents.

A brand-new campaign features a roguelike game mode that has players move from one stage to another, each with different mechanics and special rules that mix things up to make the game more exciting and less repetitive.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 also has a new and improved arcade mode. New mini-games and a boss rush mode have been added. Cross-platform play for online multiplayer is also now available, allowing players on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X play with each other.

Nickolodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Roster

Nickolodeon All-Star Brawl 2 features 25 playable characters from 17 Nickelodeon franchises in its roster, including 14 characters returning from the previous game and 11 brand-new characters. Four more characters are planned to be released as post-launch DLC. Characters in bold are new to the series.

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Angry Beavers (The Angry Beavers)

April (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

El Tigre (El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera)

Ember (Danny Phantom)

Garfield (Garfield)

Gerald (Hey Arnold!)

Grandma Gertie (Hey Arnold!)

Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender) – DLC

Jenny Wakeman (My Life as a Teenage Robot)

Jimmy Neutron (Jimmy Neutron)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Mecha Plankton (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob SquarePants) – DLC

Nigel (The Wild Thornberrys)

Patrick (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Ren & Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Rocko (Rocko's Modern Life)

Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) – DLC

SpongeBob (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Squidward (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender) – DLC

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Story

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Campaign Trailer

Responding to fan feedback, the game now has a single-player campaign mode that will let players go through the crossover game as different Nickelodeon heroes, starting the journey as SpongeBob SquarePants, but also with other heroes like Danny Phantom, Aang, and the Ninja Turtles. The campaign appears to be the way players will primarily be able to unlock new fighters in the game as well as new power-ups.

In the “epic roguelike campaign,” players are transported to an alternate dimension that mirrors the characters' home locations. This is thanks to the actions of Vlad Plasmius whose nefarious plans to take over the multiverse the player has to stop during the campaign.

