Sparkle is one of the most recently revealed characters for Honkai Star Rail! Check out the Honkai Star Rail leaked Sparkle Kit and Traces here to figure out if she's worth your Stellar Jades ahead of time!

Honkai Star Rail – Sparkle Leaked Kit

In June of 2023, leaks of a kit for a character named “Hanabi” started circulating in certain Honkai Star Rail communities. The character was only identified by a small profile photo, but now with Sparkle's official reveal, this is confirmed to be her kit or at least an early version of it.

Note that the kit has been translated (possibly multiple times) which may result in inaccuracies. The kit below may not represent Hanabi or Sparkle on her final release.

Normal Attack – Act of the Papillion's End

Deals Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Hanabi's ATK to a single target.

Skill – Dreams of the Swimming Fish

Increases an ally's HP by ?% based on ?% of Hanabi's ATK which lasts for ? turns, and make that ally's turn move forward by ?. If Hanabi casts this skill on themself, they are unable to trigger the action forward effect.

Ultimate – Thousand Faces of a Fool

Regenerate ? skill points for allies. If the number of skill points regenerate exceeds the max stacks, an additional skill point will be regenerated for every additional skill point, up to a Maximum of ? additional skill points. When consuming skill points, the additional skill points will be prioritized. Apply [Joke] onto all allies. When an ally with [Joke] triggers Hanabi's talent, they will have an additional DMG increase of ?%, this effect will last for ? turns.

Talent – Sentient Beings Hundred Signs

When an ally launches an attack, if skill points are consumed, their damage will be increased by ?%, this effect will only last until the end of this turn and cannot be stacked.

Technique – Mask Master

After casting Technique, when the next battle starts, regenerate ? skill points for allies. If the regeneration of skill points exceed the max stacks, an additional skill point will be regenerated for every additional skill point.

Passive Traces

Song of Four Seasons: Regenerate ? Energy when casting Basic ATK.

Setsumuhana: The ATK Bonus provided with Skill will be extended for additional ? turns.

Dream Lantern: When Hanabi casts Skill for the first time, regenerate ? skill points.