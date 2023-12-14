The Sparkle reveal posted by HoYoverse introduces her as a playable character for Honkai Star Rail! Read about the announcement here.

The official Sparkle reveal was posted by HoYoverse on the official Honkai Star Rail social media, introducing her as a playable character in the coming updates.

“I'm not exactly a person loaded with cool skills, and dreaming big isn't really my thing. But, ya know, my latest thing is… getting myself into the Genius Society! Ha, I'm so ready to give it a go. Reckon anyone will buy it?”

A member of the Masked Fools. Inscrutable and unscrupulous.

A dangerous master of theatrics engrossed in playing roles. A woman of countless masks and many faces.

Wealth, status, power… None of this matters to Sparkle. The only thing that can lure her interest is “amusement.”

Sparkle is a 5-star Quantum character on the Path of Harmony. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0. This update is expected to go live on February 7, 2023.

Early leaks of her kit were under the name “Hanabi,” and she takes on a very supportive role with mechanics that can regenerate skill points and move allies' turns forward. She also has a mechanic that applies a debuff on enemies which allows allies to deal more damage to them. Her mechanics mostly revolve around the regeneration and usage of Skill Points, reminiscent of the Propagation Path in the Simulated Universe. Note that this is an early version of her kit and may not be representative of her final version.

The addition of Sparkle makes mono-Quantum an even more viable option especially in Simulated Universe, teaming up with Silver Wolf to make almost any team viable with the right Blessings.

Who are the Sparkle Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Sparkle is voiced by Lizzie Freeman. Her most notable roles include Pomni from The Amazing Digital Circus, Chisato from Lycoris Recoil, and Yanfei and Teucer from Genshin Impact.

Sparkle's Japanese voice actor is Reina Ueda. She's a seasoned voice actress with roles such as Akane Shinjo from SSSS.Gridman, Ganyu from Genshin Impact, and Cha Hae-In from Solo Leveling.

