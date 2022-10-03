Horizon Zero Dawn remake in the works

It looks like remakes of famous PlayStation games aren’t slowing down. After The Last of Us received its remake treatment just recently, it’s time for another one. Keep reading to learn more about the Horizon Zero Dawn remake, what to expect from it, as well as a possible multiplayer game.

According to MP1st, their sources revealed that a Horizon Zero Dawn remake was on the way. This was later corroborated by other sources as true. It is unknown whether the game will be remade from the ground-up, or just updated. However, they did say that the game would have “improved lighting, overhauled textures, and better animations”. They also said that there will be new character models, made to match those in Horizon Forbidden West, the game’s sequel.

Other than graphics, they also mentioned that the remake will include accessibility options, as well as quality-of-life improvements. The accessibility options include different graphic modes for the PlayStation 5. The graphic modes hinted at are performance, quality, and uncapped performance modes. This aims to take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s Variable Refresh Rate. This remake will supposedly bring Horizon Zero Dawn closer to Forbidden West. All of the upgrades and updates are meant to put this game on the same level as its sequel.

Other than this remake, the sources also revealed that a multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe is also under development. This game is for the PlayStation 5 and PC, and may feature some form of cooperative play. Other than this, there is no other information.

Understandably, some people are not so keen on the idea. Some are hoping for other older games to be remade, rather than a game that came out relatively recently.

Another outlet (@VGC_News) just confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn is indeed getting a remake LMAO Sony Published Games/Franchises that deserve a remake before a PS4 game that already features 4K 60FPS:

– Syphon Filter

– SOCOM

– InFamous

– Resistence

– Sly Cooper

– Ico

– Killzone pic.twitter.com/1HTx8oehgO — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) October 2, 2022

