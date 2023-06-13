The Charlotte Hornets will have plenty of options to choose from going into the 2023 NBA Draft.

11 players can return to Charlotte's roster for the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier highlight the potential returnees for the Hornets after they averaged 23.3 and 21.1 points per outing, respectively. Forward Kelly Oubre Jr., guard Dennis Smith Jr. and guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk are listed as unrestricted free agents for the 2023 offseason. Forward PJ Washington and guard Theo Maledon will become restricted free agents in the offseason.

The Hornets have the No. 2, 27, 34, 39 and 41 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft after they ended the 2022-23 season with a record of 27-55, putting them at 14th in the Eastern Conference. They will have the opportunity to select the next potential franchise cornerstone at No. 2 with G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson or other talented forwards and guards. They can either round out their roster with valuable role players or trade their later picks for more experienced options as they make a potential push for the Play-In tournament and beyond.

Who are some players the Hornets should avoid with the No. 27 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft? And who should Charlotte look out for in the draft instead?

Brandin Podziemski

If the Hornets needed extra guard depth, Podziemski might have been a name to look at with the No. 27 pick in the upcoming draft.

Podziemski, a 6-foot-5-inch guard from Greenfield, Wisc., saw a massive increase in production between his first and second seasons at the collegiate level. He jumped from 4.3 minutes played per game with the Illinois Fighting Illini to playing and starting in 32 games for the Santa Clara Broncos. He boosted his shooting percentage from the 3-point arc from 23.1% during his freshman season to 43.8% as a sophomore.

The 20-year-old said he can bring a wide variety of skills in May.

“I think I can take it to another level,” Podziemski said, via USA Today. “I'm able to shoot and put it on the floor. I'm not one-dimensional where I can only shoot or make a layup. I have multiple facets to my game. That allows me to find my teammates, which I'm really good at.”

But Charlotte doesn't need extra guard depth. At least from combo, true point or shooting guards.

Guards James Bouknight and Bryce McGowens are under contract for Charlotte next season, according to Spotrac. McGowens, a 20-year-old guard from Nebraska, played in 46 games and started in seven for the Hornets during the 2022-23 season. Bouknight played in 34 games, where he averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game.

If the Hornets were to select Scoot Henderson at No. 2, and with the potential departure of Oubre Jr. and Mykhailiuk in the offseason, it would help to have younger options who are either true small forwards or have the ability to play at the three.

Xavier guard Colby Jones, a former 4-star recruit from Birmingham, Ala., may be a solid option for the Hornets to look out for later in the first round. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 83 games and 79 starts during his 3-year career with the Musketeers.

UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is listed as both a guard and a forward on the Bruins' roster, is a four-year veteran with 134 games of college experience under his belt. He has shown that he can be a leader after he started in 126 games during his UCLA career, earning averages of 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and two assists per game.

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he's a leader and a winner,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said in April. “It's hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he's obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I'll say it again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago. Jaime has heart and he's all about hustle and hard work. … His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can't wait to see him play in the NBA.

“I understand why UCLA fans love this guy so much because he's everything that you want to see in a Bruin. I will miss him greatly, but it's time for him to take the next step to the NBA.”

Jaquez won't be a star for the Hornets, but he can be a reliable player who fills the gaps for a Hornets squad in need of some extra reliable options in the offseason.

“There's plenty of guys like him in the NBA,” Cronin said in February, via On3 News Desk Writer Alex Weber. “He's not going to be your best player, but your coach and teammates are going to love him because he can do whatever you need him to do. Make shots, get a tough rebound, be a team guy, display great toughness.

“You just plug him in and play if you want to win. Or you can draft guys with potential and put them in the G League, but for a team that wants to win, he's going to be an asset.”