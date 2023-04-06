A week after UCLA guard Jayden Clark declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, Jamie Jaquez Jr. followed suit on Thursday by announcing that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility to enter his name into this year’s draft.

Jaquez took to Twitter on Thursday to bid his farewell to UCLA after a four-season run in its men’s basketball program.

“My four years at UCLA have been incredible,” Jaquez said. “… But I’m also excited about my future, my NBA dreams, and my continued basketball growth. I’d like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, who coached Jaquez in each of the guard’s four years with the Bruins, later took some time to congratulate him for a standout run with the Pac-12 powerhouse.

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he’s a leader and a winner,” Cronin said. “It’s hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he’s obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I’ll say it again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago. Jaime has heart and he’s all about hustle and hard work. … His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see him play in the NBA.

“I understand why UCLA fans love this guy so much because he’s everything that you want to see in a Bruin. I will miss him greatly, but it’s time for him to take the next step to the NBA.”

Jaquez emerged as a regular starter in his first campaign at UCLA, and he went on to play an instrumental role in its run to the NCAA tournament Final Four in the following season.

After a promising 2021-2022 campaign with the Bruins where he bolstered his NBA Draft stock, Jaquez opted to return for his senior season. He posted career highs across the board this past year, including in points per game (17.8). The versatile scorer ended up taking home Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and was also a consensus second-team All-American.

ESPN currently ranks Jaquez as the No. 34 best prospect for this year’s NBA Draft.