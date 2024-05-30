With the 2024 NBA Draft less than a month away, the last few mock drafts are being whipped up before the real thing happens. There's uncertainty all over the board from top to bottom. Even Alexander Sarr isn't a lock with the first overall pick. Neither is the Charlotte Hornets' selection at the sixth spot.

Numerous different publications have had the Hornets going in a number of directions. Still, some names have been showing up more than others to pair with Charlotte's young core.

Donovan Clingan to be Hornets future at center

The former UConn Huskie star been the name attached to the Hornets the most. Even ClutchPoints' own Brett Siegel believes Donovan Clingan will land in Buzz City to add front court depth to Mark Williams and Nick Richards.

Williams only appeared in 19 games in the 2023-24 season due to a lingering back issue. Clingan could bring more upside and give Charlotte some flexibility in terms of roster construction. Like trading Nick Richards to a team that could use a backup quality center or adding a veteran guard through free agency rather than a younger one out of the draft.

The Hornets are looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball and Clingan can help Charlotte do that. If they decide to keep Williams, they have two guys that can protect the paint when they're on the floor at all times.

Matas Buzelis' name still buzzing in mock drafts

Matas Buzelis is another hot name that is being linked to the Hornets. He was named one of Charlotte's by draft options by Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated. At 6'10, he can be a mismatch nightmare at either wing spot. If selected, it'd mark the second straight year of the Hornets drafting a versatile wing scorer after taking Brandon Miller the year before.

Buzelis can create his own shot and showed some promise being a spot up threat as well. He might lack girth, but at his size he will still be able to disturb shots with his length.

A pairing of Miller, Buzelis, and LaMelo Ball could make for a high powered offense if everyone stays healthy and develops properly. If he somehow does fall on draft day, Buzelis could be the steal of the night for Charlotte.

If Hornets want a shooter, Reed Shepard is their man

Shooting is valued more than anything in the NBA today and Reed Shepard is regarded as the best that this draft has to offer. Both Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer and James Fletcher III had Shepard going to the Hornets in their mock drafts.

In taking Shepard, the Hornets would be drafting what could be a knockdown shooter who provide key spacing on the floor. Shepard isn't one dimensional though. He can play on the ball as well and has good intangibles on both sides of the floor which should translate nicely to the NBA.

Outside of the top three, names to watch are Stephon Castle, Rob Dillingham, and Ron Holland. Charlotte has some holes on the roster they're sure to fill over the offseason. The hope would be to find the best fit possible to pair alongside the franchise guys already.

There's a lot of good options to do that with, so only time will tell which direction they decide to go in.