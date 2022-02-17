3 things Hornets must fix after 2022 All-Star break

Not long ago, the Charlotte Hornets were rolling, getting to 26-20 by winning seven of eight games. Since then, though, the Hornets have gone just 3-10 to drop to 29-30 on the season. This has them in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, juts a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks and two games ahead of the 11th-place Washington Wizards. This is still an extremely talented team led by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, with Montrezl Harrell joining the team ahead of the trade deadline, but it’s clear some major fixes need to be implemented heading into the All-Star break and beyond.

Charlotte Hornets fixes

Figure out rotations

James Borrego has done a solid job coaching around all the injuries that have plagued his team. Gordon Hayward’s ankle injury has been a major setback, not to mention guys like Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels have missed an extended amount of time as well with injuries.

This has played a role in the Hornets dropping eight of their last nine games. The rotation hasn’t been solid due to the lack of bodies, so it’s understandable why things look kind of funky. Still, Borrego has been preaching resiliency all season long. He needs to find a combo of players that works even with some guys sitting out.

Every coach and player in the NBA knows about that next-man-up mentality. Charlotte might be in a tough spot, but other teams throughout the league have been handling their business to navigate through all the madness. The Hornets did just add Harrell to lead that second unit. Maybe he’ll have to get more time in the start of games to leave his mark.

Consistency

Obviously once they figure out the rotations, the Hornets will be a more consistent team. Of course, there’s no telling if anyone else important will end up getting hurt or contracting COVID-19. Finding a rhythm with no matter who’s out there will be crucial as the season winds down. Some of the better teams in the league have been able to remain at the top of their conference because they string together win streaks. Whether they’re coming off a back-to-back, or they just lost a game, they do a good job bouncing back. Everyone in the NBA plays multiple games a week, so the Hornets have to start putting together consecutive wins or do a better job snapping losing streaks once they start.

Forming some sort of consistency in any of those things can help elevate this team’s play to new heights. If they can do that, they might be able to sneak in the top six in the Eastern Conference to avoid the play-in tournament.

Slow it down, just a tad

Don’t get it twisted, the Hornets’ transition offense is probably their best weapon. They play at one of the fastest paces in the league, and it’s all because they love to get out before the defense is set. It’s typically a lot of fun to watch.

However, it can set up some sloppy shots if things are rushed. Some things can be forced, which can result in turnovers or just bad shots overall. That doesn’t mean they should stop seeking transition points, but they should slow the pace down sometimes. Having a guy like Harrell can create a lot of low-post success. Whether he chooses to score or find cutters toward the basket, it’s useful to have a post presence.

It’ll even allow both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges to grow more in half-court sets. Those two have the keys to the offense and are franchise cornerstones. Having them grow more in Borrego’s system in all aspects of it is a must.

The Hornets are one of the youngest teams in the league, but they have a lot of veterans too. Those veterans have done a great job the majority of the season keeping this team humble and hungry for more wins. Terry Rozier has been a steady voice for this team on and off the court. Not to mention Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward have done a lot for Charlotte. Credit goes out to everyone for figuring out a way to wedge this team in a spot for a postseason appearance despite all the adversity.

LaMelo Ball and Co. still have plenty of time to figure things out. Sure, the East is stronger this season than years past, with a deep list of teams competing for a postseason spot. However, the Hornets can still make noise if they make these fixes.