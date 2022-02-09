3 trades Hornets must make before 2022 NBA trade deadline

Currently sitting two games out of the eighth spot out East, the Charlotte Hornets are in prime position to make their first playoff appearance since 2016. With the solid play of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Cody Martin, the Hornets have come a long way from last season and are hoping to avoid the play-in tournament this time around.

As the NBA trade deadline fast approaches, the Hornets will definitely have some decisions to make. Nonetheless, in this post we’ll be discussing the players the Hornets must trade for ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Let’s now discuss the three trades Charlotte should make if they want to return to postseason relevance this year.

Hornets NBA Trade Deadline Moves

Jonas Valanciunas

He’s a high production center playing for a New Orleans Pelicans squad that may not be in need of his services much longer. However, in a relatively dry market for quality big men, Jonas Valanciunas would fill a major area of need for the Charlotte Hornets and elevate their status as legitimate playoff contenders in a crowded Eastern Conference. His limitless scoring range, rebounding, and sound defensive presence would shore up the Hornets frontline and give them a complete starting five.

His aggression and consistency at the center spot is exactly what Charlotte has been lacking all year and would greatly benefit from. If they’re serious about advancing beyond the play-in tournament this season, then making a move for Valanciuas is something they should look into prior to the trade deadline on Friday.

Christian Wood

As the star player on a losing Houston Rockets team, Christian Wood’s name has come up in several trade rumors this season. The Hornets could be his best fit though as he’d form a killer superstar trio with Ball and Bridges while elevating their play on both ends of the floor. His versatile scoring touch mixed in with his elite rebounding, rim protection, and active hands would lead to several fast breaks and transition buckets for the Hornets.

His ability to knock down the deep ball and excel in the mid-range game would help Charlotte space the floor and create more opportunities for athletic finishes at the rim from Ball, Bridges, Oubre Jr., and Rozier. As a highly efficient combo big, Wood’s ability to score in a multitude of ways while being able to create for his teammates would give the Hornets a major boost at the center spot.

Myles Turner

With the Indiana Pacers currently in the midst of a complete roster overhaul, Myles Turner’s departure from the team is becoming more and more likely. Turner would fit the mold of Charlotte’s youth movement as a dynamic big man that can run the floor and contribute to their success in several ways. His size, length, agility, and elusiveness are all qualities that will improve the Hornets frontline production.

As arguably the best shot blocking big in the game, Turner would help to improve Charlotte’s interior defense immensely and give them a dominant low-post presence who could also be a consistent scorer in the paint for them. Considering that defense and size are the two biggest weaknesses for the Hornets, Turner would be able to come right in and make an immediate impact.