The Charlotte Hornets' first selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller made headlines before he was even drafted by calling anyone other than the usual suspects the greatest of all time. Most people flock to Michael Jordan or for the younger crowd LeBron James obviously, but Miller chose Paul George for that distinction–which he later clarified was just his personal GOAT.

Turns out, Miller is actually already walking down a similar path as his favorite player and another notable young NBA star in Jayson Tatum. That may be a little hard to believe based off of Miller's Summer League performances, but that's actually exactly why.

Brandon Miller's Summer League Struggles

Miller wrapped up his Summer League averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, with one steal and block per game. He was used in a lot of high-volume situations in order to figure out how to use his different skill sets once the regular season is underway.

Versatility is always a good thing in the NBA. When you match up those same stats with George's Summer League stats back in 2010, they are damn near identical. George averaged 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per contest. Miller was also flagged by many critics for turning the ball over at a high rate since he averaged 2.6. George averaged just under five at 4.8 in his Summer League stretch.

Lofty Expectations on Miller

Obviously, George materialized into one of the best two-way players in today's game. He's an eight time All-Star, six time All-NBA performer, and even a Top 3 finisher in MVP voting in the 2018-19 season. Jayson Tatum was another comparison that was often used when scouts were trying to find a similar fit to Miller's game coming out of Alabama. Tatum had the best Summer League run out of the bunch with 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He evolved into a number one option on a championship-caliber team with the Boston Celtics.

There's no telling if Brandon Miller will be able to reach the heights of either of these two-way stars. In fact, it adds a lot of pressure to a kid who hasn't even played a single minute in the NBA regular season. Still, that doesn't mean that it's impossible. He was the second pick in what seemed to be a loaded draft class. Along with LaMelo Ball, Miller could thrive in a young, fun system. That is sure to get out in the open floor and run a fast pace-and-space styled offense.