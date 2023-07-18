Paul George has always credited Danny Granger for helping him become the All-Star level player we have known him to be for the past decade. Granger was the Indiana Pacers' best player for years, and the small forward helped show George the ropes of how to become a star in the NBA. Now 33 years old, George, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, looks like he's ready to transition into becoming the same mentor to others as Granger was to him.

According to TMZ Sports, George has reached out to Charlotte Hornets youngster Brandon Miller and is willingly offering his services to make the 20-year old's leap into the NBA — and perhaps a future of superstardom — a less difficult task.

“Use me, use me as much as you want. Use me as a resource, bro,” George told Miller. “That's what I'm here for. I want to help you in every step that you need if you need. Make that journey a lot smoother and easier for you.”

That offer should be very tempting for the Hornets rookie. As one would recall, Brandon Miller, despite playing for the franchise that Michael Jordan, the player many think is the most worthy of the “Greatest of All Time” distinction, owns, called Paul George his personal GOAT instead.

There are certainly a lot of similarities between the two. The Clippers star definitely had a lot more lift than the Hornets youngster before he suffered a broken leg in 2014. But they definitely look similar in that they both carry the ball with such fluidity and they can stroke it from deep and from the midrange area with the best of them.

Time flies so fast and Paul George knows it. It's incredible to think that George will be entering his 14th season in the league, and that he's becoming one of the most-idolized players by the next generation. But to his credit, he is embracing his status as a beloved oldhead with open arms.

“At this point of my career, I look forward to the mentorship, and I look forward to helping the next generation,” George said.