Brandon Miller continues to impress for the Hornets...

The Charlotte Hornets lost their fourth straight game after dropping one to the New York Knicks, 113-92. Charlotte made it a close one to start off in the first quarter, trailing only by one point heading into the second quarter. Unfortunately we have heard this story before. This team just struggles to put together a full 48 minutes of basketball. They were outscored 44-24 in the third quarter as Jalen Brunson and the ‘Bockers never looked back.

It's a reoccurring trend that does happen far to often for the Hornets. Things got ugly enough to where Steve Clifford was even ejected after Brandon Miller was hit in the face.

Steve Clifford keeps it real about his ejection

Speaking to reporters postgame, the Hornets head coach shared his regret for going on an outburst and getting thrown out. Sure enough, his absence was only another blow to the team amid their attempt to stage a comeback.

“(Brandon Miller) got hit in the head and face. I wish I wouldn't have done that,” Clifford said. “It doesn’t help anything. He got hit in the head. … He got hit in the face. To me, they've got to see that. Again, you don't want to get kicked out of the game. That doesn’t help anything. Handling frustration is a big part of this league even when you're a really good team, and in a situation like this, it's critical that we all do it. That starts with me, so I can’t be doing that.”

On the bright side, Brandon Miller was really good

Miller tied his career-high in points with 29. He looks a lot more comfortable at this point in the season. The Hornets rookie gets to his spots easier now, doesn't look like he could be sped up by guys anymore, and is finishing well on all three levels of offensive possessions.

“He was terrific,” Clifford said of his rookie. “He scored in a lot of different ways. He scored in the paint, he’s 3-for-6 from 3. He also had seven rebounds, so he played really well.”

With no LaMelo Ball, Miller had the keys to the offense on Monday night. Sure enough, he remains a bright spot in a rather difficult season. It's not translating into wins every night, but he is developing into a go-to scorer that Charlotte will surely need in the near future.