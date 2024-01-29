The latest on LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets are scheduled to play the New York Knicks for the fourth time in the 2023-24 NBA regular season this Monday night.

The Hornets are looking to snap out of a three-game losing skid when they host the Knicks to start the new week, but there's a possibility that Charlotte star point guard LaMelo Ball won't be able to give it a go after appearing on the injury report. So, the question is this: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Knicks

Ball is listed with a questionable label for the Knicks game due to soreness in his right ankle. It's worth noting that Ball had missed the previous Hornets game — a 134-122 loss to the Utah Jazz at home last Saturday — because of the same lower-body injury, though, it's also the second leg of a back-to-back set. The Hornets were probably being extra cautious with Ball, who played a night before in a 138-104 loss at home to the Houston Rockets.

The fourth-year guard had also missed the most recent Hornets-Knicks game way back on Nov. 28 with a right ankle injury. However, he played in the first two meetings with New York this season, averaging a stellar 33.0 points to go with 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in those contests. Overall this season, the 22-year-old LaMelo Ball is putting up 23.9 points and recording 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per outing.

So, when it comes to the question of if LaMelo Ball is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer seems to be 50-50.