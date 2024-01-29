The New York Knicks visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Knicks are becoming one of the better teams in the NBA. They have won six straight games, and they have improved to fourth in the Eastern Conference. New York has played the Hornets three times this season, and they are 3-0 in those games. Against the Hornets, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are scoring over 21.0 points per game lead the team. Randle is averaging a double-double with 10.3 rebounds, as well. However, Randle has a dislocated shoulder, so he is most likely going to miss Monday's game.

The Hornets are 10-34 this season, and they have lost three straight games. In the previous games against the Knicks, LaMelo Ball leads the team with 33.0 points per game. He has also collected 12 total rebounds and 15 total assists. Brandon Miller has averaged 19.0 points per game against the Knicks, as well. Charlotte could be without LaMelo Ball in this game, though. He missed Saturday's game against the Jazz with an ankle injury, so Monday is in question.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hornets Odds

New York Knicks: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -285

Charlotte Hornets: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSGSN, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks have a great chance to put up some points in this game. The Hornets are on a three-game losing streak, and they have allowed 113, 138, and 134 points in those games. In their win, they allowed 125 points. Charlotte is not playing good defense at the moment, and that is something the Knicks need to take advantage of. on the season, the Hornets allow 120.5 points per game. New York just needs to make their shots and they will cover the spread.

The Knicks are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They are second in the NBA in points allowed per game with 109.8. New York has also allowed the eighth-fewest field goals made per game. The Hornets are not a team that scores well at all, and the Knicks are holding them to just 102 points per game this season. With that said, the Knicks should be able to continue their good defense and cover this spread.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks are probably going to be without their second-best scorer in this game. Randle is an important part of the Knicks' offense, both scoring and on the glass, so losing him is a huge hit. New York will still have Brunson, but after him, the scoring slows way down. The Hornets need to contain Jalen Brunson, but as long as they do that, they should be able to keep this game somewhat close.

Final Knicks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Knicks have handled the Hornets all season, and that is not going to change in this game. I am going to take the Knicks to cover this spread and blowout the Hornets. Charlotte is without Ball, and Terry Rozier was traded away. The Hornets will not win many more games this season, and this will not be one of those games they win.

Final Knicks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Knicks -7 (-110), Under 224 (-110)