The Hornets rookie has a good reason to be excited that he's facing LeBron.

The Charlotte Hornets face the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28, and rookie forward Brandon Miller is looking forward to it.

The Hornets rookie appeared on ‘Welcome Party with Grady Dick' and spoke on the subject:

Brandon Miller explains why he's excited to face LeBron 🍿 (via Welcome Party with @gradey_dick) pic.twitter.com/9Ua5Eym6FE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2023

When asked why he's excited to play LeBron, Miller replied, “Just because he's LeBron. He's one of the GOATs. I know he's most definitely in the conversation with, you know, Jordan, all the guys. So, I think just, being out there with him on the court, hopefully I don't have my rookie moments against him. It's definitely going on every social media. We're just going to go out there, make it hard for him. He makes it, he makes it.”

When Dick asked the Hornets forward to describe James in one word, Miller replied, “Physical. every time he gets it, he's driving, using his body, getting all kinds of bumps. And-ones, he's on the line, then it's definitely a 40-point game.”

Miller also discussed his ambition in terms of career longevity, and he doesn't think he'll play as long as LeBron, “I want to have a career in the league, 10 years-plus.”

Hornets fans certainly hope that Miller will last another decade with them in Charlotte.

Miller, the second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Hornets.

After scoring 29 points against the Knicks last month, Hornets coach Steve Clifford praised Miller, “He does it the right way – he works, he practices, he’s very bright, he picks things up quickly, he’s got a great attitude. He also has a natural feel for the game. He knows where the ball should go, he shoots when he should shoot, he passes when people are open. They all like to play with him. He’s not like a rookie, especially not like a 21-year-old. He has a very mature game.”

Up next for the Hornets: They take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.