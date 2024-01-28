The Hornets rookie skied high for this one.

The Charlotte Hornets haven't had much to cheer about this season. It appears as if they're headed for yet another lottery finish. They've been in trade rumors regarding some of their veterans such as Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward and they've already shipped out Terry Rozier. But one of the lone bright spots for the Hornets so far this year has been rookie lottery pick Brandon Miller. Brandon Miller continued his strong play as of late with a ferocious poster dunk on Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler on Saturday.

Brandon Miller's dunk came early in the second quarter and gave the fans something to cheer about despite the Hornets already trailing by 14 at that point. Miller has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. He's been shooting 52.2 percent from the field during that stretch.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His selection caused some controversy among the fanbase as most pundits considered Scoot Henderson to be the second best overall prospect behind Victor Wembanyama. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Miller has certainly picked it up and justified why he was worthy of a top lottery pick.

Overall this season, Miller has started in 31 of the 37 games he's played in at a little over 30 minutes per game. He's been averaging 14.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists with shooting splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.